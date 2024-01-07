Discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 on Maruti WagonR in January 2024

Can be had in four variants across two powertrains

Prices in India start from Rs. 5.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts across its portfolio in January 2024. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses and are valid till 31 January, 2024. Currently, the carmaker has listed one of its popular hatchbacks, the Wagon R, with some great offers. Let us take a detailed look at it

The following are the discounts on the Wagon R in January 2024:

Discounts MY2023 MY2024 Cash discount Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Total Rs. 45,000 Rs. 35,000

For this month, the Wagon R manufactured in the year 2023 attracts discounts of up to Rs. 45,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000 and an exchange of up to Rs. 20,000. On the other hand, the MY2024 gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

The Wagon R is offered in four variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, with prices starting from Rs. 5,54,500 (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the hatchback can be had either with a 1.0-litre or a 1.2-litre petrol engine. While the former develops 66bhp and 89Nm of torque, the latter, on the other hand, belts out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant.