Maruti Suzuki Baleno attracts offers of up to Rs. 44,000 in January 2024

Available in four variants

MY2023 stock carries maximum discounts

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is currently on sale at a starting price of Rs. 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom). Depending on the model year, one can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 44,000 on the Baleno hatchback in January 2024.

The Maruti’s premium hatchback can be had in four variants, namely, Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. As for the discounts, the MY2024 stock is available with benefits of up to Rs. 29,000. On the other hand, the 2023 models attract discounts of up to Rs. 44,000. These offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate bonuses.

Discounts MY 2024 Model MY 2023 Model Cash discounts Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 Corporate bonus Rs. 4,000 Rs. 4,000 Total Rs. 29,000 Rs. 44,000

Powering the Maruti Baleno is a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. This motor is tuned to produce 88bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the Delta and Zeta variants can also be had with a company-fitted CNG kit option coupled with a manual gearbox.