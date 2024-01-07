2024 Tata Punch EV variant-wise key features detailed

Punch EV bookings open for Rs. 21,000

To be offered with two battery pack options

Ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks, Tata Motors has revealed the variant-wise key features of the Punch EV. Pre-bookings of the Citroen eC3 rival are currently underway for Rs. 21,000.

The new Punch EV will be available in five variants, including Smart, Smart+ Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. Also up for offer will be five colours (all dual-tone options), details of which are live on our website. Powering the model will be two battery pack options – standard and long range. Let us take a look at the variant-wise key features of the 2024 Punch.

Punch EV Smart LED headlamps Smart digital DRLs Multi-mode regen function ESP Six airbags

Punch EV Smart+ Features yet to be announced

Punch EV Adventure Cruise control Front fog lights with cornering function Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity EPD with auto-hold function (long range only) Jeweled control knob (long-range only) Sunroof (optional)

Punch EV Empowered 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Air purifier with AQI display Auto-folding ORVMs Seven-inch digital instrument cluster 10.25-inch infotainment screen SOS function Sunroof (optional)