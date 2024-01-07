2024 Tata Punch EV variant-wise key features detailed

- Punch EV bookings open for Rs. 21,000
- To be offered with two battery pack options
Ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks, Tata Motors has revealed the variant-wise key features of the Punch EV. Pre-bookings of the Citroen eC3 rival are currently underway for Rs. 21,000.
The new Punch EV will be available in five variants, including Smart, Smart+ Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. Also up for offer will be five colours (all dual-tone options), details of which are live on our website. Powering the model will be two battery pack options – standard and long range. Let us take a look at the variant-wise key features of the 2024 Punch.
Punch EV Smart
LED headlamps
Smart digital DRLs
Multi-mode regen function
ESP
Six airbags
Punch EV Smart+
Features yet to be announced
Punch EV Adventure
Cruise control
Front fog lights with cornering function
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity
EPD with auto-hold function (long range only)
Jeweled control knob (long-range only)
Sunroof (optional)
Punch EV Empowered
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Air purifier with AQI display
Auto-folding ORVMs
Seven-inch digital instrument cluster
10.25-inch infotainment screen
SOS function
Sunroof (optional)
Punch EV Empowered+
Leatherette seats
360-degree camera
Blind-spot view monitor
Ventilated front seats
Wireless charger
10.25-inch instrument console
Arcade.ev app suite