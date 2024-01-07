CarWale
    2024 Tata Punch EV variant-wise key features detailed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2024 Tata Punch EV variant-wise key features detailed
    • Punch EV bookings open for Rs. 21,000
    • To be offered with two battery pack options

    Ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks, Tata Motors has revealed the variant-wise key features of the Punch EV. Pre-bookings of the Citroen eC3 rival are currently underway for Rs. 21,000.

    Tata Punch EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Punch EV will be available in five variants, including Smart, Smart+ Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. Also up for offer will be five colours (all dual-tone options), details of which are live on our website. Powering the model will be two battery pack options – standard and long range. Let us take a look at the variant-wise key features of the 2024 Punch.

    Punch EV Smart

    LED headlamps

    Smart digital DRLs

    Multi-mode regen function

    ESP

    Six airbags

    Punch EV Smart+

    Features yet to be announced

    Punch EV Adventure

    Cruise control

    Front fog lights with cornering function

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

    EPD with auto-hold function (long range only)

    Jeweled control knob (long-range only)

    Sunroof (optional)

    Punch EV Empowered

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Air purifier with AQI display

    Auto-folding ORVMs

    Seven-inch digital instrument cluster

    10.25-inch infotainment screen

    SOS function

    Sunroof (optional)

    Punch EV Empowered+

    Leatherette seats

    360-degree camera

    Blind-spot view monitor

    Ventilated front seats

    Wireless charger

    10.25-inch instrument console

    Arcade.ev app suite

    Tata Punch EV Image
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
