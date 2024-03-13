Get benefits of up to Rs. 57,000 on Maruti Baleno in March 2024

Offered in four variants

Prices start at Rs. 6.66 lakh

Maruti Suzuki is offering massive discounts on its most popular premium hatchback, the Baleno in March 2024. It is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 6.66 lakh (ex-showroom) across four variants, namely, Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

Customers planning to book the hatchback in March can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 57,000. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 35,000, exchange bonuses of Rs. 15,000, and corporate benefits of Rs. 7,000. However, the amount may vary depending on the variant, dealership, region, and other factors. To learn more about the offers, contact the nearest Maruti Suzuki-authorised Nexa dealership.

The Baleno can be had with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a company-fitted CNG kit option. This motor is tuned to generate 88bhp and 113Nm in standard and 76bhp and 98.5Nm in the CNG mode. As for the transmission options, the hatchback gets a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. However, the CNG variants only make do with a manual gearbox.