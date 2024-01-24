Maruti Suzuki to send 3 cars for BNCAP crash tests

BNCAP program was launched in August 2023

First crash test results were published on 20 December

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will send three cars for the newly introduced BNCAP crash test. India’s own crash test program, the BNCAP was launched in August last year, and the first test results were announced in December 2023.

Coming to the cars, Maruti Suzuki is set to send the Brezza, Grand Vitara, and the Baleno for the Bharat NCAP crash test. These could become the second set of crash test results to be announced under the program, the first set being the Harrier and Safari SUV siblings from Tata Motors.

Last month, Maruti released a video in which the Fronx coupe-SUV underwent a crash test. These tests included two different variants of the Baleno-based model, which currently gets features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold-assist, speed alert system, seat-belt reminder system, rear parking sensors, and more as standard.