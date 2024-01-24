Maruti Suzuki Fronx surpasses 1 lakh unit sales milestone in India

Made its India debut in April 2023

9,000 units were exported to Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East

Maruti Suzuki has announced that the Fronx SUV has surpassed the one lakh unit sales milestone in the country. This achievement was attained in just 10 months after its launch which happened in April 2023. Additionally, the Fronx has helped the automaker double its SUV segment share to 19.7 per cent in CY2023 from 10.4 per cent in CY2022.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which shares its underpinnings with the Baleno, is offered in five variants, including Sigma, Delta, Delta Plus, Zeta, and Alpha. Customers can choose this SUV from two gasoline engine options, namely a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill, across manual and automatic gearboxes. Currently, the price of the model ranges between Rs. 7.47 lakh to Rs. 13.14 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Commenting on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Fronx was strategically added to our portfolio to address the growing demand for another Compact SUV that blends distinctive design with a captivating driving experience. Achieving one lakh sales in just 10 months demonstrates the exceptional connection Fronx has found with our customers. The Fronx has been instrumental in more than doubling Maruti Suzuki's SUV segment share to 19.7 per cent in CY2023 from 10.4 per cent in 2022.”