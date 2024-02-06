CarWale
    Maruti Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition introduced in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition introduced in India
    • Offered with accessories worth Rs. 43,000
    • Available in Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha variants

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced a special edition of the Fronx crossover called the Velocity Edition. This new edition purely offers cosmetic upgrades in the form of exterior and interior accessories. Customers planning to buy the Delta+, Zeta, or Alpha variant of the Fronx can opt for this additional package which costs Rs. 43,000.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Front Row Seats

    The new Velocity Edition of the Fronx has a total of 16 accessories on offer. It includes a grey and black exterior styling kit, door visors, ORVM cover, headlamp garnish, body side moulding, illuminated door sill guard, red dash designer mat, NeXCross Bordeaux finish sleeve seat cover, 3D boot mat, spoiler extender, wheel arch garnish, front grille garnish, and interior styling kit with carbon finish.

    Mechanically, the Maruti Fronx is equipped with two powertrain options – a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former can also be had with a company-fitted CNG kit option in select variants. As for the prices, with the recent revision, the Fronx is available from Rs. 7.51 lakh to Rs. 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
