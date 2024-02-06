CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift crosses 1 lakh booking milestone

    Kia Seltos facelift crosses 1 lakh booking milestone
    • Was launched in July 2023
    • 80 per cent of buyers opted for top variants

    Kia India has achieved a new milestone with its most popular SUV, the Seltos. The Korean automaker has surpassed the one lakh booking record with the new Seltos. It was launched last year in July and has registered an average monthly booking of 13,500 units.

    Kia Seltos Sunroof/Moonroof

    As per the brand, 80 per cent of the buyers have opted for the top variants (HTK+ onwards). Meanwhile, 40 per cent of them choose variants which are equipped with the ADAS suite. Then, 80 per cent of the total customers prefer variants which get features such as a panoramic sunroof.

    Kia Seltos Left Rear Three Quarter

    Looking back, post its launch in July last year, the SUV had received over 13,000 bookings on the very first day. Within a month, in August, the SUV clocked 31,000 bookings setting a new record. Over this period, the Seltos has undergone a couple of price revisions and is now available at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Commenting on the Kia Seltos success,Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, 'We are excited about the market success of the new Seltos. Undoubtedly, it stands out as one of the smartest SUV choices available, and the response from our customers resonates with this sentiment. The New Seltos is helping us consolidate our market leadership consistently in the mid-SUV segment. We are actively realigning our manufacturing processes to ensure that our customers gain access to their favourite SUVs as swiftly as possible. We are thankful to all Seltos and Kia fans in India who support and inspire us to do better with every product.'

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
