Kia Seltos clocks over 31,000 bookings in under one month

- Higher variants attract more demand

- New Pewter Olive account for 19 per cent of bookings

Kia India has announced that the newly launched Seltos facelift has gathered 31,716 bookings in less than one month. Launched at a starting price of Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated mid-size SUV is offered with multiple powertrain options, 18 variants, and ADAS tech.

Popular variants of the new Kia Seltos

Out of the total bookings received, almost 17,412 (55 per cent) bookings were for the higher variants (HTX and above). Furthermore, 19 per cent of bookings recorded were for the new Pewter Olive shade.

Engine details of Kia Seltos

The Seltos can be had in 1.5-litre naturally aspirated, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. All the powertrains are offered with manual and automatic gearboxes and are BS6 Phase 2- compliant.

Kia Seltos rivals

In the competitive SUV segment, the Seltos is the rival to the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, and Toyota Hyryder.

Features of Kia Seltos

With the 2023 update, the Seltos features a revamped cabin with two 10.25-inch screens, five interior themes, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS tech.