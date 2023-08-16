Mahindra Scorpio EV and Bolero EV to be a reality soon

- Will debut after XUV700 EV and Thar EV

- Likely to be sold alongside ICE Bolero and Scorpio

While Thar EV and the new Pik Up are the latest models to be showcased by Mahindra, the Indian automaker has also revealed that two ICE SUVs will also be electrified in the coming years. Likely to be called Bolero e and Scorpio e, these SUVs will carry the ‘.e’ moniker and will make their debut after the Thar EV

Upcoming Mahindra EVs

As confirmed by Mahindra, all upcoming born electric vehicles will be underpinned by the new INGLO platform. These include the upcoming XUV.e8 (XUV700 EV), Thar EV, and will be followed by the electrified version of the aforementioned SUVs.

The XUV.e8 will make its market debut in December 2024 whereas the production-ready Thar EV will be launched in 2025.26.

The showcased INGLO platform has the capacity to house a 79kWh battery pack along with four-wheel-drive capabilities.

Will the petrol and diesel-powered Scorpio and Bolero be discontinued?

Since the Bolero and Scorpio SUVs are highest selling models for the automaker, it is expected that the ICE versions will be sold alongside the electric variants.