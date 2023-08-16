Mahindra BEVs to get new acoustics from AR Rahman

75 unique sounds will be composed

Aims to improve the passenger’s experience

Mahindra recently revealed the Thar EV and the Scorpio N-based Global Pik Up at an event in South Africa. Apart from this, the brand is also seeking to improve the experience of the passengers sitting inside Mahindra vehicles. As a result, the automaker has unveiled a sonic identity in collaboration with AR Rahman, emphasising meaningful human experiences through sound.

How were the sonic compositions made?

AR Rahman spent time at Mahindra's testing facility in Kanchipuram and analysed soundscapes of leading electric vehicles to develop these sonic compositions. His goal was to mix cutting-edge tech with a harmonious in-car experience, simulating vehicle sounds while keeping passengers attuned to their driving mode.

75 unique sounds for the EVs

Under this collaboration, Rahman has composed around 75 unique sounds for the upcoming Mahindra EVs. These sounds include interior and exterior drive sounds, infotainment cues, functional signals such as seatbelt alerts and turn indicators, and experience zone modes.

Official statement from AR Rahman

Commenting on the occasion, AR Rahman, Musician, said, “When I saw innovative electric vehicle designs abroad, I often wondered why India hadn’t yet taken that leap. Collaborating with Mahindra changed that perception for me. Beyond their remarkable designs, they valued my insights on the sonic experience, emphasising both empowering experience and the immersive feel of being in an eco-friendly, silent SUV at par with the best in the world. Our partnership goes beyond merely crafting sounds; it embodies the essence of an Indian innovation at par. While I’ve used instruments from Japan, America, and Europe, witnessing India emerge as a leader with pioneering innovations fills me with immense pride. In collaboration with Mahindra, we aim to deliver a sonic experience that’s both global and uniquely Indian – a sound that resonates with pride and celebrates India’s significant transformation.”