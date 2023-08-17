EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen Tiguan prices in India go up to Rs. 35.17 lakh

- The Tiguan was previously priced at Rs. 34.70 lakh

- Available in a single, fully loaded variant

Volkswagen Tiguan starting price and colours

The Volkswagen Tiguan is currently priced in India from Rs. 35.17 lakh with immediate effect. The SUV is offered in five colours – Tungsten Silver, Atlantic Blue, Indium Grey, Deep Black, and Oryx White.

Tiguan price hike

The Tiguan, which is available in a single, fully loaded variant called Elegance, was previously priced at Rs. 34.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The model now costs Rs. 35.17 lakh, resulting in an increase of Rs. 47,000.

Volkswagen Tiguan latest updates

In May this year, Volkswagen introduced the MY23 Tiguan in the country, which received new features and a higher price tag. In June 2023, the carmaker revised the colour palette of the SUV, and the Kings Red paint job was discontinued.