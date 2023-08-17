CarWale
    EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen Tiguan prices in India go up to Rs. 35.17 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen Tiguan prices in India go up to Rs. 35.17 lakh

    - The Tiguan was previously priced at Rs. 34.70 lakh

    - Available in a single, fully loaded variant

    Volkswagen Tiguan starting price and colours

    The Volkswagen Tiguan is currently priced in India from Rs. 35.17 lakh with immediate effect. The SUV is offered in five colours – Tungsten Silver, Atlantic Blue, Indium Grey, Deep Black, and Oryx White.

    Tiguan price hike

    The Tiguan, which is available in a single, fully loaded variant called Elegance, was previously priced at Rs. 34.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The model now costs Rs. 35.17 lakh, resulting in an increase of Rs. 47,000.

    Volkswagen Tiguan latest updates

    In May this year, Volkswagen introduced the MY23 Tiguan in the country, which received new features and a higher price tag. In June 2023, the carmaker revised the colour palette of the SUV, and the Kings Red paint job was discontinued.

    Mahindra BEVs to get new acoustics from AR Rahman

