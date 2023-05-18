Volkswagen Tiguan prices in India hiked; gets new features

- Tiguan gets wireless charging and park assist

- Mileage increased by seven per cent

Volkswagen Tiguan price in India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has launched the updated Tiguan, with prices in India starting at Rs 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV gets a range of feature updates and now complies with the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

Volkswagen Tiguan colour options and feature updates

Now offered in a sole Elegance variant, the Volkswagen Tiguan gets updates in the form of a dual-tone Storm Grey interior theme, wireless mobile charging, park assist (Level 1 ADAS system), and a rear seat belt reminder system. The updated model is available in five colours: Nightshade Blue, Oryx White with Pearl Effect, Deep Black, Dolphin Grey, and Reflex Silver.

Volkswagen Tiguan safety feature highlights

A few other notable features of the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan include matrix LED headlamps, LED tail lights, a panoramic sunroof, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and gesture control. It comes equipped with safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, anti-slip regulation (ASR), EDL, hill start assist, hill descent control, TPMS, and driver alert systems.

Volkswagen Tiguan engine, specifications, and mileage

Powering the new Tiguan is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DSG unit and the signature 4Motion all-wheel-drive technology. Tuned to produce an output of 187bhp and 320Nm of torque, the model now returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.54kmpl, which is an increase of seven per cent over the outgoing model.