    Volkswagen Tiguan prices in India hiked; gets new features

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volkswagen Tiguan prices in India hiked; gets new features

    - Tiguan gets wireless charging and park assist 

    - Mileage increased by seven per cent

    Volkswagen Tiguan price in India

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has launched the updated Tiguan, with prices in India starting at Rs 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV gets a range of feature updates and now complies with the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Dashboard

    Volkswagen Tiguan colour options and feature updates

    Now offered in a sole Elegance variant, the Volkswagen Tiguan gets updates in the form of a dual-tone Storm Grey interior theme, wireless mobile charging, park assist (Level 1 ADAS system), and a rear seat belt reminder system. The updated model is available in five colours: Nightshade Blue, Oryx White with Pearl Effect, Deep Black, Dolphin Grey, and Reflex Silver.

    Volkswagen Tiguan USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    Volkswagen Tiguan safety feature highlights 

    A few other notable features of the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan include matrix LED headlamps, LED tail lights, a panoramic sunroof, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and gesture control. It comes equipped with safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, anti-slip regulation (ASR), EDL, hill start assist, hill descent control, TPMS, and driver alert systems.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Front View

    Volkswagen Tiguan engine, specifications, and mileage

    Powering the new Tiguan is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DSG unit and the signature 4Motion all-wheel-drive technology. Tuned to produce an output of 187bhp and 320Nm of torque, the model now returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.54kmpl, which is an increase of seven per cent over the outgoing model.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Rs. 34.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volkswagen Tiguan Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 41.56 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 43.21 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 40.47 Lakh
    PuneRs. 41.56 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 43.20 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 38.35 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 42.18 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 40.43 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 38.77 Lakh

