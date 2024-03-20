Volkswagen Tayron seven-seater interior revealed

- It is essentially the new Tiguan AllSpace

- All-new interior design can be seen

A new seven-seater SUV from Volkswagen, which is closely related to the Tiguan, is on the cards. The leaked images, here, show the interior of the Tayron that is to be sold in China as the Tiguan L Pro. This new model is part of VW’s extensive model offensive for China as the brand aims to double its SUV range. The Tayron is expected to come to the Indian market eventually.

All-new interior

The design is along the lines of the latest-gen VW interior, which means there is a high emphasis on technology and haptic buttons. The Tayron features a large floating infotainment system and a fairly big digital driver’s display. Compared to the European versions, this China-spec model also gets a dedicated screen for the front passenger. The traditional gear lever has been replaced by a steering-mounted stalk, freeing up lots of space in the centre console.

Dimensions and engine options

In terms of dimensions, the Tayron is 4,735mm long, 1,859mm wide, and 1,682mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,791mm. As for the firepower, this new model is likely to get a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Depending on the market, VW will roughly give it either 183bhp or 217bhp. The model sold in European markets will also get a 1.5 turbo model with a 48V, plug-in hybrid setup.

