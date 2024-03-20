CarWale
    Volkswagen Tayron seven-seater interior revealed

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Volkswagen Tayron seven-seater interior revealed

    - It is essentially the new Tiguan AllSpace

    - All-new interior design can be seen 

    A new seven-seater SUV from Volkswagen, which is closely related to the Tiguan, is on the cards. The leaked images, here, show the interior of the Tayron that is to be sold in China as the Tiguan L Pro. This new model is part of VW’s extensive model offensive for China as the brand aims to double its SUV range. The Tayron is expected to come to the Indian market eventually. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Dashboard

    All-new interior

    The design is along the lines of the latest-gen VW interior, which means there is a high emphasis on technology and haptic buttons. The Tayron features a large floating infotainment system and a fairly big digital driver’s display. Compared to the European versions, this China-spec model also gets a dedicated screen for the front passenger. The traditional gear lever has been replaced by a steering-mounted stalk, freeing up lots of space in the centre console. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Dimensions and engine options

    In terms of dimensions, the Tayron is 4,735mm long, 1,859mm wide, and 1,682mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,791mm. As for the firepower, this new model is likely to get a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Depending on the market, VW will roughly give it either 183bhp or 217bhp. The model sold in European markets will also get a 1.5 turbo model with a 48V, plug-in hybrid setup.

    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Rs. 35.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2099 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2944 Views
    31 Likes

