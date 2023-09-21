India-bound 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan breaks cover

Looks more like the ID family now

New PHEV gets 100km of range and DC fast charging

The Tiguan is the highest-selling Volkswagen today with over 7.6 million buyers since 2007. And after many months of anticipation, the German carmaker has taken the wraps off the third-generation Tiguan. It is based on the newest version of the MQB Evo platform and offers an improved PHEV powertrain with close to 100 kilometres of electric range.

Appearance-wise, the new Tiguan now has higher resemblance to the new ID family than ever before. Instead of being boxy and edgy, the new Tiguan is more rounded off. It could appear as an ICE version of the ID.4 from some angles. It is also longer by 30mm, but the height and width along with the wheelbase remain unchanged over the outgoing model. The increased length has helped boost the bootspace by 37 litres, which now stands at 652 litres.

The VW IQ.Light HD headlamps now make it to the Tiguan, and it also has an improved drag coefficient from 0.33 to 0.28. Moreover, the SUV sits on 20-inch wheels now. And at the back is a new LED strip that connects in the middle as is the trend these days.

On the inside, it has a massive touchscreen which measures 15 inches and is tilted towards the driver. The centre console is minimalistic and devoid of physical buttons. The ID inspiration is seen on the steering wheel behind which sits an all-digital MID. Even the seats get massage functions along with heating and ventilation functions.

In terms of powertrain, there are two PHEVs now, with either 201bhp or 265bhp, both using a 19.7kWh battery offering a range of 100km. It can be juiced up using an 11kW AC or 50kW DC fast charger. The 48-volt mild-hybrid 1.5-litre four-cylinder with cylinder deactivation and the new-gen 2.0-litre four-cylinder making 200-260bhp are carried over. Even the 148bhp/190bhp 2.0-litre diesel is offered with the third-gen Tiguan.

After the premiere, the new-gen Tiguan is slated to go on sale in the first quarter of 2024. India-debut should happen either late next year or in 2025.