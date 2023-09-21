2023 Tata Nexon EV waiting period revealed!

Offered with two battery packs

Gets OTA updates

Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV facelift in India on 14 September, 2023. The latest iteration of the electric SUV starts from Rs. 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs. 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Now we have got our hands on the waiting period of the recently launched Nexon EV.

With the great demand and overwhelming response from the Indian crowd, the 2023 Tata Nexon EV currently has a waiting period of up to eight weeks from the day of booking. This applies to the bookings made in Mumbai and may vary depending on the dealership, variant, colour, battery pack, and other factors.

Available in two battery pack options, namely Medium Range and Long Range, the facelifted Nexon EV can be broadly had in six variants - Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+, across seven exterior hues.

On the equipment front, the electric SUV comes packed with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, customisable 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, single-pane sunroof, wireless charger, JBL sound system, and a 360-degree camera. It will also get OTA updates.