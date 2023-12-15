CarWale
    Volkswagen Tiguan attracts discounts of up to Rs. 4.20 lakh in December 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Volkswagen Tiguan attracts discounts of up to Rs. 4.20 lakh in December 2023
    • Valid till 31 December, 2023
    • Prices to be hiked from 1 January, 2024

    Volkswagen India is offering heavy discounts across its portfolio for December 2023, including the Volkswagen Tiguan. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, special offers, and service packs.

    Currently, the Tiguan attracts a discount of up to Rs. 4.2 lakh. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 75,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 75,000, corporate discount of Rs. 1 lakh, special offers of up to Rs. 84,000, and a four-year service package worth Rs. 86,000. These offers are valid till 31 December, 2023, and may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors.

    In other news, the automaker has announced a price hike across its portfolio by up to 2 per cent with effect from 1 January, 2024. This increment has been implemented due to rising input and material costs. Although the automaker has not revealed the exact quantum of the price hike, it will vary depending on the model and the variant.

    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Rs. 35.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
