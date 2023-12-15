2024 Kia Sonet safety features listed

Equipped with 25 safety features

Gets Level 1 ADAS

The Kia Sonet facelift has finally made its India debut. Along with the cosmetic tweaks and loads of new features, the updated mid-size SUV is also equipped with more safety features. We list down the entire list of active and safety features.

15 standard safety features

With the 2024 update, Kia is offering a total of 25 safety features. While 10 of these are Level 1 ADAS features, the remaining 15 are offered as standard across the range. We list them down here.

ABS with EBD

Tyre press monitor

Impact-sensing door locks

Six airbags

Speed-sensing auto door lock

Front and rear three-point seat belts

Seatbelt reminder – all seats

Hill-start assist

Rear parking sensors

Emergency stop signal

Electronic stability control

Kia India has also stated that all variants of the Sonet will come equipped with six airbags as standard. The SUV can be had in Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line and get dual front airbags, front-seat side airbags, and side curtain airbags.

Equipped with Level 1 ADAS

The top-spec X Line variant of the Sonet is offered with 10 Level 1 ADAS features. With this, the Sonet becomes the second SUV after the Hyundai Venue to be available with the active safety features.