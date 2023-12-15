CarWale
    Volvo India to hike prices of its entire range in 2024

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Price revision by up to two per cent
    • Brand currently has five models on sale

    Volvo Cars India has announced a price hike for its entire range. The Swedish automaker will revise the prices by up to two per cent from 1 January, 2024. As per the brand, the price amendment is a result of rising input costs and dynamic foreign exchange rates.

    Currently, the automaker has five models on sale including recently launched C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, XC90, XC60, and the S90 in India.

    Speaking on the announcement, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “The decision to adjust prices is in response to evolving market dynamics, forex exchange rate fluctuations, and rising input costs. This move aims to maintain a crucial balance, ensuring the continued delivery of high standards and best driving experiences, reaffirming our commitment to uncompromised quality and safety”

