Audi inaugurates fast charging hub in Mumbai; free charging for E-Tron owners till March 2024

450kW ultra-fast charging ‘e-tron hub’ with ChargeZone

360kW/500amps liquid-cooled charging gun

Audi India has inaugurated a first-of-its-kind ‘e-tron hub’ fast EV charging station in Mumbai. Located in the BKC, the fast charging station is conceptualized and developed in collaboration with ChargeZone. The E-Tron owners can charge their electric Audis at this charging station free of cost till March 2024.

Equipped with five charging bays the E-Tron hub has a total capacity of 450kW, with a 360kW liquid-cooled charging gun. The charging station also has a provision of integrated lounge with 24x7 access. With a 360kW capacity, a Q8 E-Tron owner can charge its 114kW battery from 20-80 per cent in just 26 minutes.

This ultra-fast charging E-Tron hub is also completely powered by green energy. This means there is a solar roof installed that supports the functioning of peripheral electrical requirements. In addition, premium coffee vouchers are available for E-Tron owners who charge their E-Tron at the hub. Unlike regular unmanned charging stations, the hub will be staffed with personnel for any necessary assistance, says Audi. The owners can manage charging through their ‘myAudi Connect’ app.

Earlier this year, Audi introduced a special smartphone app for EV owners in India. This app provides the customer with access to over 1000 charging points across the country. For the charging station, the German carmaker has also collaborated with five charging partners – Aargo EV Smart, ChargeZone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging. With this, Audi currently offers over 140 chargers across 73 cities in India.