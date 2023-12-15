CarWale
    AD

    Audi inaugurates fast charging hub in Mumbai; free charging for E-Tron owners till March 2024

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    452 Views
    Audi inaugurates fast charging hub in Mumbai; free charging for E-Tron owners till March 2024
    • 450kW ultra-fast charging ‘e-tron hub’ with ChargeZone
    • 360kW/500amps liquid-cooled charging gun

    Audi India has inaugurated a first-of-its-kind ‘e-tron hub’ fast EV charging station in Mumbai. Located in the BKC, the fast charging station is conceptualized and developed in collaboration with ChargeZone. The E-Tron owners can charge their electric Audis at this charging station free of cost till March 2024.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Equipped with five charging bays the E-Tron hub has a total capacity of 450kW, with a 360kW liquid-cooled charging gun. The charging station also has a provision of integrated lounge with 24x7 access. With a 360kW capacity, a Q8 E-Tron owner can charge its 114kW battery from 20-80 per cent in just 26 minutes.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    This ultra-fast charging E-Tron hub is also completely powered by green energy. This means there is a solar roof installed that supports the functioning of peripheral electrical requirements. In addition, premium coffee vouchers are available for E-Tron owners who charge their E-Tron at the hub. Unlike regular unmanned charging stations, the hub will be staffed with personnel for any necessary assistance, says Audi. The owners can manage charging through their ‘myAudi Connect’ app.

    Earlier this year, Audi introduced a special smartphone app for EV owners in India. This app provides the customer with access to over 1000 charging points across the country. For the charging station, the German carmaker has also collaborated with five charging partners – Aargo EV Smart, ChargeZone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging. With this, Audi currently offers over 140 chargers across 73 cities in India.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz to hike prices of select models from January 2024

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi e-tron GT Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    By CarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    3044 Views
    17 Likes
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    youtube-icon
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5289 Views
    14 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Maruti Ciaz
    Rs. 9.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 42.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Rs. 2.69 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6th DEC
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th NOV
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Dec 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Hyundai Creta Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Stargazer
    Hyundai Stargazer

    Rs. 9.60 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Santa Fe
    Hyundai New Santa Fe

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi A4
    Audi A4
    Rs. 43.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q3
    Audi Q3
    Rs. 42.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A6
    Audi A6
    Rs. 61.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi e-tron GT Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.79 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.83 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.79 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.79 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 2.05 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.90 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.79 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.79 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.79 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    By CarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    3044 Views
    17 Likes
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    youtube-icon
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5289 Views
    14 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi inaugurates fast charging hub in Mumbai; free charging for E-Tron owners till March 2024