Audi Q8 e-tron launched; warranty and benefits explained

Audi India has launched the Q8 e-tron in the country at a starting price of Rs. 1.14 crore (ex-showroom). The electric model can be had in SUV and Sportback guise with two battery pack options. In this article, we have listed the warranty and benefits details provided by the automaker with the new Q8 e-tron.

Warranty of the Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi is providing eight years or 1,60,000 kilometres warranty on the battery unit of the electric SUVs. Additionally, customers get five years extended warranty which can be further extendable up to seven years. Notably, the Audi Q8 e-tron is offered with two battery pack options – a 95kWh and a 114kWh.

Service pack and roadside assistance

The luxury carmaker pledged to provide a service package of up to seven years while also offering roadside assistance of up to 10 years.

Charging benefits of the Audi Q8 e-tron

Moreover, Audi is also providing a complementary charging facility to all Audi e-tron owners till the end of this year. At present, customers can access over 1,000 charging points across the country through the ‘myAudi connect’ mobile app. As for the charging speed, the e-tron’s battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes via the 170kW DC fast charger.

Audi India electric range

Currently, Audi India has six electric vehicles in its portfolio including Q8 50 e-tron, Q8 55 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT.