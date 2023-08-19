Mahindra XUV700 and XUV400 recalled; over 1.10 lakh units affected

- Over 1.08 lakh units of XUV700 recalled

- A potential issue in the wiring loom outing of the engine bay

Mahindra’s latest recall

Mahindra has officially announced a voluntary recall of over 1.10 lakh units in the XUV range, including the XUV700 and XUV400 EV. This includes 1,08,306 units of the XUV700 SUV and 3,560 units of its first electric SUV for the Indian market.

Reason for Mahindra’s new recall

According to Mahindra, it will inspect the wiring loom outing in the engine bay of select XUV700 and XUV400 cars. The recall pertains to XUV700 units manufactured between 8 June 2021 and 28 June, 2023, as well as XUV400 units that were manufactured from 16 February, 2023 to 5 June, 2023.

What to do if your Mahindra vehicle is affected by the recall?

Mahindra will be individually contacting customers of the affected vehicles that were manufactured between the said timelines for inspection. Any subsequent rectification will be carried out free of charge to all customers.

Mahindra SUV latest updates

Earlier this week, Mahindra unveiled two new concepts at its Futurescape event in South Africa, including the Global Pik Up and the Thar.e (Thar EV), both of which are set to enter production in 2026.