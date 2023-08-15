India-bound Mahindra Thar.e Concept breaks cover in South Africa

- The Thar.e concept is based on a modified version of the INGLO platform

- Showcased in the five-door avatar

Mahindra Thar electric concept unveiled

Mahindra has raised the curtains on the Thar EV concept at an event in Cape Town, South Africa. The model is based on a customised INGLO-P1 platform in order to integrate the silhouette of the Thar from its ICE version.

Thar.e concept exterior design

The electric Thar Concept features an overall boxy design, with elements like the ‘Thar.e’ badging on the grille with three vertically stacked LED DRLs and panel below the front bumper, rounded square LED headlamps, squared wheel arches, funky side sills, a blacked-out A-pillar, body coloured B and C-pillars, rear door handles on the C-pillar, dual-tone alloy wheels, a grey D-pillar and rear part of the roof, a rear door-mounted spare tyre, square LED tail lights, and a grey-coloured rear bumper. Also up for offer are black wheel arches and an insert on the front fender.

The model gets revised dimensions to aid off-road capability, including a ground clearance of 250-300mm, a front overhang of 640-680mm, a rear overhang of 680-740mm, and a wheelbase rated between 2,775mm and 2,975mm.

New Thar electric concept interior and features

The interiors of the Thar.e Concept will be quite different from its ICE sibling. The second row now gets a bench seat setup instead of the captain seat offering in the ICE model, and the centre console up front, which is now beefier than before, features an armrest with a storage function and a large touchscreen infotainment system among others.

Either side of the dashboard is fitted with grab handles, while the right side gets a new fully digital instrument cluster and a new multifunction steering wheel with a screen and the Thar.e logo in between. Apart from the conventional door handles, there are also red straps on both the front doors. Further, the boot space seems to be generous when compared to the three-door sibling currently on sale in India.

Thar EV concept specifications and powertrain

The new Thar.e will share a common battery and powertrain with other EVs from the brand. While the company has not revealed the exact specifications, we expect it to be powered by a 60kWh battery pack, with a motor on each axle further enabling the 4WD function.