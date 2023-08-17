CarWale
    Mahindra electric SUVs to sport a new logo

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Mahindra electric SUVs to sport a new logo
    • New infinity logo revealed at Futurescape event
    • Will be seen on all future electric SUVs

    At the special Futurescape event held in South Africa, Mahindra has revealed an all-new logo which will be seen on electric SUVs set to arrive in coming years. The new logo is an infinity-like version of the usual twin-peak Mahindra logo.

    Mahindra Futurescape event

    Keeping up with the traditions, the Futurescape event in Cape Town was held on the Independence Day. At the event, Mahindra took the covers off the new Scorpio N-based Pik Up Concept as well as Thar.e Concept. Along with the new logo, Mahindra also gave us additional details about all upcoming models expected in the next few years. The new electric SUV logo is likely to be first seen on the production-ready version of the Mahindra XUV.e8 which is expected to arrive as early as end-2024. 

    The new generation of Mahindra electric SUVs will also use a special audio composed by India’s music maestro A.R. Rehman. There’s also a new collaboration Mahindra has made with Dolby Atmos and Harman Kardon which will be seen on upcoming electric products. 

