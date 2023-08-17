CarWale
    Production-ready Kia EV5 leaked ahead of official debut

    Haji Chakralwale

    Production-ready Kia EV5 leaked ahead of official debut

    - To be introduced on 25 August, 2023

    - Expected range of up to 600km

    The Kia EV5, an all-electric SUV which was showcased in its concept avatar in March is set to debut on 25 August, 2023. Ahead of its official unveiling, the model was recently spied undisguised for regulatory filling. Not just its exterior, but the specifications were also revealed due to compulsory homologation by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in China. 

    Design highlights of Kia EV5

    Kia Rear View

    The production-ready EV5 is almost identical to the concept by retaining most of the design elements such as an upright bonnet, slim LED headlamps with LED DRLs, sporty front and rear bumper, flush door handles, panoramic sunroof, and aero-designed alloy wheels.

    Dimensions of the Kia EV5

    Kia Right Side View

    In terms of its dimension, the Kia EV5 measures 4,615mm in length, 1,875mm in width, and 1,715mm in height. Although being a compact version of the EV9, the wheelbase of the EV5 is generous at 2,750mm.

    Kia EV5 SUV platform and specifications

    Kia Left Front Three Quarter

    Based on the E-GMP platform, the EV5 will come equipped with a McPherson strut suspension at the front with a single motor setup. This electric motor will be capable of producing 215bhp and 310Nm of peak torque. As for its battery pack, the SUV will make use of the BYD-sourced 82kWh battery unit with an estimated range of up to 600km on a full charge. 

    Currently Kia retails only the EV6 in the country and the larger Kia EV9 is expected to make its India debut sometime in 2024. However, whether the EV5 will make its way to India or not is still not known. 

