Electric McLaren arriving by 2030

750S-rivalling performance without a V8

Lightweight would be the critical development aspect

We are hoping that the McLaren P1 successor is going to be all-electric. According to latest report, it is slated to arrive before the turn of the decade as the development is still in early stages. The Woking-based carmaker is aiming for a lightweight construction for the electric hypercar rather than outright power. So it won’t have 2000bhp, nor would it weigh 2000kgs.

Electric McLaren plans

As it would be a successor to the P1, the electric hypercar from McLaren needs to sit at the top of the food chain. There it will rival Porsche’s road-going Mission X and other small-scale EV makers. The EV powertrain for the hypercar is now one of the three developments McLaren is currently busy with, the other two being ICE and hybrids. The latter two will account for up to 90 per cent of the sales in the next five years before the EV comes in

The electric McLaren will weigh the same as the 750S, but it will need to outperform the ICE supercars without flaunting huge power figures. It will also be developed to be as agile and exciting to drive, dictates the McLaren’s development brief. It might make use of new-age battery and motor technologies and will use a top-down approach. So the hypercar will debut all the technologies and these technologies will then trickle down to the supercar and GT categories McLaren usually associates their cars with.