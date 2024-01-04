New McLaren 750S to be launched in India on 10 January

750S is the spiritual successor to the 720S

It was officially revealed in April 2023

British marquee McLaren pulled the covers off the spiritual successor to the 720S, called the 750S, in April last year. The brand is set to launch the model and announce the pricing on 10 January, 2024.

Claimed to be the most powerful series-production McLaren to date, the 750S is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as its predecessor but has been massaged for an improved output of 740bhp and 800Nm of torque. Mated with a seven-speed automatic transmission, the model can attain 100kmph from a standstill in just 2.8 seconds, while the 0-200kmph mark comes up in an impressive 7.2 seconds.

Apart from the bump in power, McLaren has made multiple changes in the mechanicals of the 750S, such as a sports exhaust that is now standard, tweaked chassis, lighter pistons, higher-pressure turbochargers, and new twin fuel pumps among others.

In the cosmetic department, the 750S gets sleeker LED headlamps, new front bumper with larger air intakes, and a larger active rear wing. Inside, the model benefits from updates in the form of wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, full Nappa leather interiors, and a Bowers and Wilkins-sourced music system. Also up for grabs is the McLaren Control Launcher system which offers bespoke settings for the powertrain, handling, transmission, and aero, all at the touch of a button.