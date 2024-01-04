Volvo Cars India hikes prices by up to Rs. 2,04,900

Currently retails four models in the country

Prices of electric SUVs remain unchanged

Last month, Volvo Cars India announced that it would hike the prices of its models from 1 January, 2024. Now, the automaker has revealed the exact quantum of the hike. Notably, only the ICE models have received a price increment. The prices of the electric vehicles, on the other hand, remain unchanged.

While the XC60 gets an increment of Rs. 1,05,000, the XC90 has become dearer by Rs. 2,04,900. According to the carmaker, this decision comes owing to the rising input costs as well as volatile foreign exchange rates.

Currently, the Swedish automaker retails two electric and two ICE models in the country. This includes the C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, XC60, and the XC90 SUV.

The following are the revised ex-showroom prices of all the Volvo models: