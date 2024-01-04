CarWale
    Volvo Cars India hikes prices by up to Rs. 2,04,900

    • Currently retails four models in the country
    • Currently retails four models in the country
    • Prices of electric SUVs remain unchanged

    Last month, Volvo Cars India announced that it would hike the prices of its models from 1 January, 2024. Now, the automaker has revealed the exact quantum of the hike. Notably, only the ICE models have received a price increment. The prices of the electric vehicles, on the other hand, remain unchanged.

    While the XC60 gets an increment of Rs. 1,05,000, the XC90 has become dearer by Rs. 2,04,900. According to the carmaker, this decision comes owing to the rising input costs as well as volatile foreign exchange rates.

    Volvo Right Front Three Quarter

    Currently, the Swedish automaker retails two electric and two ICE models in the country. This includes the C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, XC60, and the XC90 SUV.

    The following are the revised ex-showroom prices of all the Volvo models:

    ModelEx-showroom price
    C40 RechargeRs. 62,95,000
    XC40 RechargeRs. 57,90,000
    XC60Rs. 68,90,000
    XC90Rs. 1,00,89,900
