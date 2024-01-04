Maruti Suzuki sells 1.36 lakh cars in December 2023

UV only segment to witness Y-o-Y growth

Maruti sold 54,493 units to other OEMs in CY23

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1.36 lakh cars in December 2023, including an export of 26,884 units. Further, the numbers also included the sale of products to other OEMs, which accounted for 4,175 units alone.

Coming to CY23, Maruti retailed 17.08 lakh cars across the country, while it exported a total of 2.69 lakh units during the same period. These numbers, in addition to the 54,493 units it sold to other OEMs through the year, saw the total sales for the year topping out at 20.31 lakh units.

With regard to Y-o-Y sales, the mini sub-segment, including models like the Alto and S-Presso, saw a drop from 9,765 units in December 2022 to 2,557 units in December 2023. The compact sub-segment too, which has models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Wagon R, Ignis, Swift, Dzire, and Tour S, witnessed a fall from 57,502 units to 45,741 Y-o-Y in December 2023.

The mid-size segment, including the Maruti Ciaz, and the Van segment, including the Eeco, saw a drop from 1,154 units to 489 units and 10,581 units to 10,034 units, respectively. The only segment that grew was the Utility Vehicles category, which includes the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6. This segment saw a spike from 33,008 units in December 2022 to 45,957 units in December 2023.