Tata Safari waiting period in January 2024 revealed

Available in 10 variants

Prices start at Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Safari facelift was launched in the country in October last year. The model is currently offered in 10 variants at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, we will reveal the latest waiting period for the updated Safari in January 2024.

Customers planning to book the new Safari this month will have to wait for eight to 10 weeks to get the delivery of the vehicle. Now, this waiting period is standard across the range for both manual and automatic versions. This duration is applicable for the Mumbai region, and it may vary depending on the dealership, colour options, and other factors.

Under the bonnet, it comes equipped with a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.