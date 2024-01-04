Tata Punch surpasses 3 lakh units production milestone

Punch prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh

Available with petrol and CNG powertrains

Tata Motors introduced the Punch B-SUV in the country back in October 2021 with a price tag starting at Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is currently priced from Rs. 6 lakh onwards for the entry-level Pure MT variant.

The Tata Punch has now achieved the three lakh units production milestone in India. The model surpassed the one lakh units milestone back in August, approximately 10 months after its price reveal. The next milestone of two lakh units produced came up in May 2023. The celebratory unit rolled out this year is a higher variant finished in a dual-tone shade of Tornado Blue with a white roof.

The Tata Punch is currently offered in four variants, namely Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Customers can choose from a wide range of seven colour options. The Hyundai Exter rival is powered by a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Also up for offer is a CNG version.