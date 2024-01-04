CarWale
    AD

    Tata Punch surpasses 3 lakh units production milestone

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    204 Views
    Tata Punch surpasses 3 lakh units production milestone
    • Punch prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh
    • Available with petrol and CNG powertrains

    Tata Motors introduced the Punch B-SUV in the country back in October 2021 with a price tag starting at Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is currently priced from Rs. 6 lakh onwards for the entry-level Pure MT variant.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Punch has now achieved the three lakh units production milestone in India. The model surpassed the one lakh units milestone back in August, approximately 10 months after its price reveal. The next milestone of two lakh units produced came up in May 2023. The celebratory unit rolled out this year is a higher variant finished in a dual-tone shade of Tornado Blue with a white roof.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Tata Punch is currently offered in four variants, namely Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Customers can choose from a wide range of seven colour options. The Hyundai Exter rival is powered by a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Also up for offer is a CNG version.

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV commands waiting period of up to 10 weeks

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Punch Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33572 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift

    Rs. 1.30 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    8th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Creta facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Punch Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.12 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.43 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.69 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.16 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.22 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.84 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.20 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.01 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.90 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33572 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Punch surpasses 3 lakh units production milestone