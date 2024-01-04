Tata Nexon EV commands waiting period of up to 10 weeks

Prices in India start from Rs. 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

Available in two battery pack options

Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV facelift in the country on 14 September, 2023. Available in six variants across seven colour options, this Mahindra XUV400 rival now commands a certain waiting period. Let us take a look at it in detail.

Customers planning to buy the updated Nexon EV will have to wait 8-10 weeks from the day of booking. This period may vary depending on the battery pack, variant, colour, dealership, and other factors. Notably, this applies to the bookings made in the city of Mumbai. For more details, we recommend contacting your nearest authorised dealership.

Regarding updates, the facelifted Nexon gets a completely new fascia, LED light bar running across the bonnet and the tailgate, tweaked LED headlamps and taillamps, and freshly designed front and rear bumpers. Inside, it comes loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, fully digital instrument cluster, electronic parking brakes, two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, ventilated front seats, and a single-pane sunroof.

The Nexon EV can be had in two battery pack options – Medium Range and Long Range, with a claimed range of 325km and 465km, respectively. This pack feeds the electric motor to produce up to 143bhp and 215Nm of torque and can be charged from 10 to 100 per cent in six hours using a 7.2kW AC charger.