Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

Gets a claimed range of up to 465km

Available in only one variant

The Nexon EV is the recent addition to Tata’s Dark Edition portfolio. Available with only the Empowered Plus Long Range variant, this special edition of the SUV is positioned at the top of the Nexon EV lineup. In this article, we will list the on-road prices of the Nexon EV Dark Edition in the top 10 cities of India.

Cities On-road price Mumbai Rs. 20.67 lakh Delhi Rs. 20.71 lakh Chennai Rs. 20.68 lakh Kolkata Rs. 20.67 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 20.68 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 23.39 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 21.83 lakh Pune Rs. 20.67 lakh Kochi Rs. 20.65 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 20.65 lakh

The Nexon EV Dark Edition boasts an exclusive all-black Oberon exterior shade along with a blacked-out front grille, roof rails, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. The interior of the SUV comes in a black theme along with ‘Dark’ badging on the headrests. Apart from this, it continues to get all the features that come with the Empowered Plus Long Range variant.

Propelling the Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition is a 40.5kWh battery pack that helps the motor produce 143bhp and 215Nm of torque with a claimed range of up to 465km. Using a 7.2kW AC charger, this electric SUV can be charged from 10-100 per cent in six hours.