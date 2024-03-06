CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport real-world performance revealed

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    2,853 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport real-world performance revealed
    • Most powerful compact SUV
    • Available in four trims - W4, W6, W8, and W8(O)

    The first impressions of the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport hinted at it being a fun-to-drive compact SUV. This was when we drove for a couple of hours at a closed Gymkhana-type circuit. However, we had the car back in our garage for a full-fledged performance test to check if it was a hoot to drive. Here's how it fared.

    Front Fender

    Engine and gearbox specifications of the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    Let's get the specs and figures clear first. The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is powered by a 1.2-litre mStallion petrol engine producing 128bhp and 230Nm of torque. This turbo-petrol TGDi mill is a direct injection version of the standard motor but more powerful by 19bhp and 30Nm. Transmission options include only a six-speed manual gearbox.

    Engine Shot

    How quickly does the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport accelerate?

    0-60kmph

    0-100kmph

    We had a first-hand understanding of how quick this vehicle is at the specially curated race track. With a claimed five seconds for the 0-60kmph, it is quick and matches the tested real-world performance at 5.19 seconds. We were hoping for a sub-10 second 0-100kmph sprint time, but it was achieved in 10.67 seconds.

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Right Front Three Quarter

    How is the drivability of the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport?

    20-80kmph in third gear

    40-100kmph in fourth gear

    Getting away quickly from a standstill is fine, but in the real world, it matters how a car gets going in traffic and other conditions. The roll-on times on our V-Box show how efficiently a vehicle can do this. The XUV300 TurboSport accelerated from 20-80kmph in third gear in 9.85 seconds, showing it has good pulling power. Even the 40-100kmph run in fourth gear was completed in 11.58 seconds, thus showing it won’t struggle in a higher gear while overtaking. The extra torque, thanks to the over-boost function, will always come in handy, especially while overtaking long vehicles. After all, the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport still continues to be the most powerful compact SUV yet.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Image
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport
    Rs. 9.31 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Could Kia Tasman be the Toyota Hilux-rival in India?
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6846 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8265 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th MAR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mar 2024
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Mar 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 10.93 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 11.32 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 10.58 Lakh
    PuneRs. 10.93 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 11.19 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 10.57 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.11 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 10.82 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 10.31 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6846 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8265 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport real-world performance revealed