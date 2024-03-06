Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport real-world performance revealed

Most powerful compact SUV

Available in four trims - W4, W6, W8, and W8(O)

The first impressions of the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport hinted at it being a fun-to-drive compact SUV. This was when we drove for a couple of hours at a closed Gymkhana-type circuit. However, we had the car back in our garage for a full-fledged performance test to check if it was a hoot to drive. Here's how it fared.

Engine and gearbox specifications of the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

Let's get the specs and figures clear first. The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is powered by a 1.2-litre mStallion petrol engine producing 128bhp and 230Nm of torque. This turbo-petrol TGDi mill is a direct injection version of the standard motor but more powerful by 19bhp and 30Nm. Transmission options include only a six-speed manual gearbox.

How quickly does the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport accelerate?

0-60kmph

0-100kmph

We had a first-hand understanding of how quick this vehicle is at the specially curated race track. With a claimed five seconds for the 0-60kmph, it is quick and matches the tested real-world performance at 5.19 seconds. We were hoping for a sub-10 second 0-100kmph sprint time, but it was achieved in 10.67 seconds.

How is the drivability of the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport?

20-80kmph in third gear

40-100kmph in fourth gear

Getting away quickly from a standstill is fine, but in the real world, it matters how a car gets going in traffic and other conditions. The roll-on times on our V-Box show how efficiently a vehicle can do this. The XUV300 TurboSport accelerated from 20-80kmph in third gear in 9.85 seconds, showing it has good pulling power. Even the 40-100kmph run in fourth gear was completed in 11.58 seconds, thus showing it won’t struggle in a higher gear while overtaking. The extra torque, thanks to the over-boost function, will always come in handy, especially while overtaking long vehicles. After all, the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport still continues to be the most powerful compact SUV yet.