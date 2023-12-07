CarWale
    Mahindra to increase prices of all its models from January 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra to increase prices of all its models from January 2024
    • Price hike to be made due to rising costs
    • Quantum of price rise to be revealed later

    Mahindra has announced an upward price revision for its range of SUVs which is scheduled to come into effect from January 2024. The carmaker will reveal the quantum of the model-wise price increase at a later date.

    The price increase by Mahindra has been attributed to rising costs due to inflation and increased commodity prices. In an official statement, the brand said that it has made efforts to absorb as much of these additional costs as possible. However, a portion of this increase will be passed on to customers.

    With this, Mahindra has become the latest company to join the bandwagon of carmakers to announce a price hike with the arrival of the new year. Currently, OEMs such as Maruti, Hyundai, MG, Audi, and Tata Motors have revealed that the prices of their cars will be increased from next month.

