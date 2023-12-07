Tata Safari facelift Smart (O) variant arrives at dealership

Misses out on infotainment system

Tata Motors launched the facelifted version of its flagship SUV, the Safari in October 2023. The SUV gets new variants with a revamped exterior and interior at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the Smart (O) variant of the three-row SUV has started to reach dealerships across the country.

The Safari facelift can be had in multiple variants; Smart, Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+.

The variant in question here is the Smart (O) which is priced at Rs. 16.69 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the features, this variant comes loaded with six airbags, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, automatic climate control, height adjustable driver and co-driver seats, central locking, all power windows, 60:40 split second-row seats, all-four disc brakes. Moreover, it also gets connected LED DRLs and taillights, TPMS, electrically adjustable ORVM, third-row AC vents, and boss mode. Notably, it entirely misses out on an infotainment system.

Mechanically, the updated Safari continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

