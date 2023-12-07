CarWale
    Tata Safari facelift Smart (O) variant arrives at dealership

    Tata Safari facelift Smart (O) variant arrives at dealership
    • Misses out on infotainment system
    • Costs Rs. 16.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Tata Motors launched the facelifted version of its flagship SUV, the Safari in October 2023. The SUV gets new variants with a revamped exterior and interior at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the Smart (O) variant of the three-row SUV has started to reach dealerships across the country.

    The Safari facelift can be had in multiple variants; Smart, Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+.

    The variant in question here is the Smart (O) which is priced at Rs. 16.69 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the features, this variant comes loaded with six airbags, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, automatic climate control, height adjustable driver and co-driver seats, central locking, all power windows, 60:40 split second-row seats, all-four disc brakes. Moreover, it also gets connected LED DRLs and taillights, TPMS, electrically adjustable ORVM, third-row AC vents, and boss mode. Notably, it entirely misses out on an infotainment system.

    Mechanically, the updated Safari continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

