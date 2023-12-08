2024 Kia Sonet engine details and specifications leaked

The Sonet facelift will be revealed on 14 December

To be offered in seven variants and 11 colours

Earlier today, the brochure of the upcoming Kia Sonet facelift was leaked on the web. This document revealed all the details, including the variant lineup, colour options, variant-wise features, and technical specifications. In this article, let us take a closer look at the engine and specs.

Under the hood, the 2024 Kia Sonet will arrive with three engines at launch. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, mated only with a five-speed manual unit, develops 82bhp and 115Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel mill, tuned to generate 114bhp and 250Nm of torque, will be offered with a six-speed manual unit, six-speed iMT unit, or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The upcoming Sonet facelift will also get the 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit, with the motor producing an output of 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The Nexon and Brezza rival will be available across 11 paints and seven variants, details of which are now live on our website.

