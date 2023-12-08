CarWale
    Charzer inaugurates EV charging stations at WTC in Bengaluru

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Charzer inaugurates EV charging stations at WTC in Bengaluru
    • Located on the ground floor of multi-level car parking
    • Open to the public apart from employees and shoppers

    Charzer, a Bangalore-based EV charging station aggregation platform, has installed EV charging stations at the World Trade Centre, Bengaluru. The charging hub is located on the ground floor of the multi-level car parking with a dedicated area that offers four fast charging stations for cars and two-wheelers. The charging station is accessible to the building employees and visitors alike. Even shoppers at Orian Mall will benefit from this charging network.

    Currently, Charzer has a presence in over 250 cities across India dispensing 300MWh of electricity every month. They also offer charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers, cars and even buses; and plans to offer a new one-stop solution like managing the entire process from project planning to execution for new commercial and residential constructions, offices, apartments, and tech parks. Apart from that, Charzer is also looking to provide a comprehensive package for individuals and companies looking to establish charging stations.

