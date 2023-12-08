Tata Curvv vs Citroen C3X – The rise of coupe SUVs

The Tata Curvv created a lot of buzz at the beginning of this year, with its unique design grabbing a lot of eyeballs. So, what is it all about? With current car segments like hatchbacks, sedans, mid-size SUVs, and SUVs being populated with various models across various powertrain options, the automakers are now working on a new body structure. Dubbed coupe SUVs, these models look like sedans but have SUV-like stances with high ground clearance. The upcoming Tata Curvv and the Citroen C3X are perfect examples that will make their global debuts soon and become the first mass-market cars in this segment. In this article, we compare these two new coupe SUVs in terms of design, interior and features, engine and specifications, and expected pricing.

Exterior:

The Tata Curvv features a unique notchback design that looks like a sedan with a high-riding stance. Upfront, this coupe-SUV gets a masculine bonnet design complimented by triangular housings for LED headlamps. The front grille is inspired by the recently launched Harrier and the Safari along with an LED bar running across the length of the bonnet. In fact, the profile of the Curvv looks similar to the BMW X6 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe with a sloping roof design.

Coming to the Citroen C3X, the fifth offering from the automaker, gets an SUV-like design trait. While the recent spy shots do not reveal much about the exterior, the front fascia looks similar to the C3 Aircross. There are not many details regarding side and rear profiles as they were heavily camouflaged, leaving behind no hints except for the notchback-styled boot lid.

Interior:

The Tata Curvv is likely to carry over the same interior as the recently launched Tata Harrier, Safari, and the Nexon. It will likely come equipped with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, JLR-inspired gear lever, freshly designed aircon vents, rotary dial for drive modes, and a panoramic sunroof.

As seen from the spy shots that have surfaced on the internet, the C3X is expected to share the same dashboard as that of the Citroen C3 Aircross. It might continue to get a fully digital instrument cluster, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, roof-mounted aircon vents with three steps fan speed, height-adjustable driver seat, and an electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Engine and specification:

Tata will offer the Curvv with a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. This engine is tuned to produce 123bhp and 225Nm of torque and will be compatible with E20 fuel. While the automaker has not revealed the transmission option, we think it will be paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT unit.

The upcoming Citroen C3X is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox. Also on offer could be an automatic variant that is currently on sale in Indonesia.

India launch:

Tata Curvv’s launch date is expected to be around mid-2024 with prices expected to start from Rs. 15 lakh for the ICE version and Rs. 18 lakh for the EV model (both prices, ex-showroom). The Citroen C3X, on the other hand, is expected to arrive in the country in early 2024. The coupe SUV is likely to be priced between Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh depending on the variant (both prices, ex-showroom).