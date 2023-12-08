Kia Sonet facelift to get Seltos’s Pewter Olive exterior colour option

To debut on 14 December, 2023

Variants and engine specifications details leaked

Kia India introduced a new colour called ‘Pewter Olive’ with the Seltos facelift in the country. Now, this colour will be made available to customers planning to purchase the upcoming Sonet facelift. The model is all set to be revealed in the coming week followed by its launch in early 2024.

The updated Kia Sonet will be available in seven variants, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. As for the colour options, apart from the new Pewter Olive, the new Sonet will be offered with 10 exterior paint schemes including Intense Red, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Intense Red with black roof, Glacier White with black roof, and Xclusive Matte Graphite.

Coming to the features, the leaked brochure of the Sonet facelift revealed variant-wise feature list. It will come loaded with a large 10.25-inch infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, automatic climate control, air purifier, cruise control, 360-degree surround camera, Level 1 ADAS suite, keyless entry, and auto-dimming IRVM.

Specification-wise, the updated Tata Nexon rival will come equipped with three powertrain options – a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. As for the transmission, the compact SUV will be offered with a variety of gearbox options including a five-speed manual, six-speed iMT, seven-speed DCT, six-speed manual, and a six-speed automatic transmission unit.

