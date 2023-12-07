CarWale
    AD

    Kia Sonet facelift variant-wise feature list leaked ahead of official debut

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    219 Views
    Kia Sonet facelift variant-wise feature list leaked ahead of official debut
    • To be unveiled on 14 December, 2023
    • To be offered in seven variants and 11 colour options

    Kia India is all set to reveal the updated Sonet facelift in the country on 14 December, 2023. The Tata Nexon rival will get a revamped exterior and interior with more safety and convenience features. Now, ahead of its official debut, the brochure of the Sonet facelift was leaked online revealing all the details.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Wheel

    The Kia Sonet facelift will be offered in seven variants, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. As for the colour options, customers will get 11 exterior paint choices including Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Intense Red with black roof, Glacier White with black roof, Xclusive Matte Graphite, and Pewter Olive.

    As per the leaked document, the features of select variants including, HTK+, HTX+, and X-Line of the upcoming Kia Sonet facelift have been revealed.

    HTK+ variant (over HTK)
    Remote engine start function
    Automatic headlamps
    Front parking sensors
    Rear power windows
    Follow me home headlamps
    Sunglass holder
    Manually height-adjustable driver seat
    Rear door sunshade
    Keyless entry
    Automatic climate control
    Driver one-touch up/down window
    Rear defogger
    Smart key with push button
    Electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs
    Turn indicators on ORVMs
    HTX+ variant (over HTX)
    16-inch alloy wheels
    LED ambient lighting
    Black and Brown leatherette seats
    All-black interiors with brown inserts
    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
    10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
    Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
    Air purifier
    Automatic antiglare IRVM
    60:40 split rear seats
    Adjustable rear headrests
    Rear armrest with cup holders
    Cruise control
    Front ventilated seats
    ISOFIX
    Rear disc brakes
    Parcel tray
    Traction and multiple drive modes
    Paddle shifters
    Four-way powered driver seat
    Rear wiper with washer
    Bose-sourced seven-speaker system
    X-Line variant (over GTX+)
    360-degree surround camera with blind spot monitor
    Level 1 ADAS suite
    Four-way powered driver seat
    All-door power windows with one-touch up/down function

    Moreover, the new Kia Sonet will get a host of safety features as standard. This includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, brake force assist system, ESC, ESS, TPMS, speed sensing auto door lock, impact sensing auto door unlock, front and rear three-point seat belts, seatbelt reminder, VSM, and hill start assist control.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Image
    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra sells 39,981 SUVs in November 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6th DEC
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th NOV
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Dec 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Hyundai Creta Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Stargazer
    Hyundai Stargazer

    Rs. 9.60 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Santa Fe
    Hyundai New Santa Fe

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet facelift variant-wise feature list leaked ahead of official debut