Kia Sonet facelift variant-wise feature list leaked ahead of official debut

To be unveiled on 14 December, 2023

To be offered in seven variants and 11 colour options

Kia India is all set to reveal the updated Sonet facelift in the country on 14 December, 2023. The Tata Nexon rival will get a revamped exterior and interior with more safety and convenience features. Now, ahead of its official debut, the brochure of the Sonet facelift was leaked online revealing all the details.

The Kia Sonet facelift will be offered in seven variants, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. As for the colour options, customers will get 11 exterior paint choices including Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Intense Red with black roof, Glacier White with black roof, Xclusive Matte Graphite, and Pewter Olive.

As per the leaked document, the features of select variants including, HTK+, HTX+, and X-Line of the upcoming Kia Sonet facelift have been revealed.

HTK+ variant (over HTK) Remote engine start function Automatic headlamps Front parking sensors Rear power windows Follow me home headlamps Sunglass holder Manually height-adjustable driver seat Rear door sunshade Keyless entry Automatic climate control Driver one-touch up/down window Rear defogger Smart key with push button Electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs Turn indicators on ORVMs

HTX+ variant (over HTX) 16-inch alloy wheels LED ambient lighting Black and Brown leatherette seats All-black interiors with brown inserts 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Air purifier Automatic antiglare IRVM 60:40 split rear seats Adjustable rear headrests Rear armrest with cup holders Cruise control Front ventilated seats ISOFIX Rear disc brakes Parcel tray Traction and multiple drive modes Paddle shifters Four-way powered driver seat Rear wiper with washer Bose-sourced seven-speaker system

X-Line variant (over GTX+) 360-degree surround camera with blind spot monitor Level 1 ADAS suite Four-way powered driver seat All-door power windows with one-touch up/down function

Moreover, the new Kia Sonet will get a host of safety features as standard. This includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, brake force assist system, ESC, ESS, TPMS, speed sensing auto door lock, impact sensing auto door unlock, front and rear three-point seat belts, seatbelt reminder, VSM, and hill start assist control.