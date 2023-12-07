Mahindra sells 39,981 SUVs in November 2023

Domestic car sales recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 32 per cent

Exports fell significantly by 42 per cent

Mahindra has announced its overall auto sales for the month of November 2023. The company retailed a total of 70,576 units in the previous month. This includes domestic sales of 39,981 units, exports of 1,816 units, and commercial vehicle sales of 28,779 units.

In other news, the OEM currently has over 2.85 lakh open bookings as of November 2023 with the Scorpio leading the pack with 1.19 lakh bookings followed by the Thar with 76,000 open bookings. Additionally, the automaker continues to receive overall bookings of 51,000 units per month.

Commenting on the sales, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said, “We continue our growth trend, backed by strong demand for our SUV portfolio. In November, we sold a total of 39,981 units, a growth of 32 per cent. While we saw a healthy festive season, we faced supply challenges on select parts during the month. We are keeping a close watch and taking appropriate steps to mitigate the challenges”