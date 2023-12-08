CarWale
    Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition arrives at dealership

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    73 Views
    Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition arrives at dealership
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Available for a limited period

    Skoda India recently launched the Slavia Elegance Edition in the country with prices starting from Rs. 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom). This limited-run model will be available in a single powertrain across manual and automatic gearbox options. Now, this special edition of the sedan has started arriving at dealerships across India.

    Skoda Slavia Left Rear Three Quarter

    Positioned above the current top-spec Style variant, the Elegance Edition gets cosmetic updates and additional features. This includes an all-new deep black exterior shade, ‘Elegance’ badging on the B-pillar, chrome accents on the front grille, door moldings, and tailgate. The changes on the interior include ‘Elegance’ badging on the steering wheel and ‘Elegance’ motif on the neck rests, seat belts, and a set of pillows at the rear.

    Skoda Slavia Side Badge

    At the heart of the Slavia Elegance Edition is a 1.5-litre TSI gasoline engine that develops 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The power produced in the mill will be sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Kia Sonet facelift to get Seltos’s Pewter Olive exterior colour option

    Skoda Slavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5251 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38464 Views
    50 Likes

