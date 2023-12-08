Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition arrives at dealership

Prices in India start from Rs. 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom)

Available for a limited period

Skoda India recently launched the Slavia Elegance Edition in the country with prices starting from Rs. 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom). This limited-run model will be available in a single powertrain across manual and automatic gearbox options. Now, this special edition of the sedan has started arriving at dealerships across India.

Positioned above the current top-spec Style variant, the Elegance Edition gets cosmetic updates and additional features. This includes an all-new deep black exterior shade, ‘Elegance’ badging on the B-pillar, chrome accents on the front grille, door moldings, and tailgate. The changes on the interior include ‘Elegance’ badging on the steering wheel and ‘Elegance’ motif on the neck rests, seat belts, and a set of pillows at the rear.

At the heart of the Slavia Elegance Edition is a 1.5-litre TSI gasoline engine that develops 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The power produced in the mill will be sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox.