    Mahindra XUV400 mileage: Real world vs claimed mileage

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra XUV400 mileage: Real world vs claimed mileage
    • Available in EC and EL variants
    • XUV400 facelift likely to get a bigger infotainment soon

    Mahindra XUV400 kickstarted the brand’s EV journey earlier this year. The electric SUV sources its power from a 39.4kWh battery pack that feeds the single electric motor setup to produce 148bhp and 310Nm of peak torque.

    XUV400 mileage: Claimed vs Tested

    While Mahindra claims the XUV400’s mileage to be 456km (EL variant) on a single charge, we have also tested its range in real-world conditions.

    Mahindra XUV400 Mileage (On a single charge)
    Claimed Mileage Real-world mileage
    456km282km

    8 new features in Mahindra XUV400 EV

    Mahindra XUV400 Dashboard

    In August 2023, this Mahindra EV benefitted from eight new features without any revision to its ex-showroom prices. Here is the detailed list.

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Tyre pressure monitor

    Front fog lamps

    Boot lamp

    Six-speaker sound system

    Cruise control

    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

    Hill-start assist (HSA)

    XUV400 facelift in the works

    Mahindra XUV400 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, Mahindra is also working on the facelift version of the XUV400. Spotted on numerous occasions, the updated model is likely to get a bigger 10.25-inch infotainment system, designed LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and more features. We expect it to be introduced in early 2025. When launched, it will go up against the new Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV.

    Mahindra XUV400 Image
    Mahindra XUV400
    Rs. 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
