Tata Sierra EV takes production shape; patent leaked

To debut in 2025

Showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors showcased the legendary Sierra SUV in its EV concept guise at the Auto Expo 2023 held in Delhi earlier this year. Now, the automaker has patented the exterior design of the upcoming Tata Sierra EV which looks closer to the production form.

As seen in the image, the five-door Sierra EV will look similar to the currently on-sale Tata Safari and Harrier facelifts. Moreover, it borrows design cues from the Land Rover family with its boxy and tall stance. It will feature an upright bonnet with muscular ridges, LED light bar tucked underneath the bonnet line, split LED headlamps and a wide bonnet with large air intakes and a skid plate.

Other visible highlights include chunky wheel arches and body claddings, Safari-inspired aero-designed alloy wheels, flushed-door handles, functional roof rails, integrated roof spoiler, and a large window area for all three rows.

As for the interior, considering how the brand’s current flagship lineup looks on the inside, the upcoming Sierra EV will only be better with more tech and features. It will likely benefit from a large touchscreen infotainment system sitting on top of the opulent dashboard with a multi-spoke steering wheel along with an illuminated Tata logo. Also on offer will be features such as an all-digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, ambient mood lighting, large panoramic glass roof, all three-row AC vents, soft-touch finish on dashboard and door pads, 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitor, and ADAS suite.

Information regarding the battery pack and specifications of the upcoming Sierra EV are scarce. However, the model is confirmed to be introduced in 2025 followed by the ICE version of the SUV.

