    Top electric cars in India in 2024: What to expect

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    13,147 Views
    Top electric cars in India in 2024: What to expect
    • New entries in the EV space will be Maruti and Kia
    • All entrants into the C-segment and above

    The electric car market in India is all set to take off in 2024 with quite a few interesting new entrants and a lot of the existing BEV players upping their game by launching new vehicles. Interestingly, many cars in this list will be premium stuff indicative of where the market is moving.Here are our top picks of the new EVs in India.

    Tata Curvv EV

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata’s most important EV will make its debut in 2024. Based on the Curvv concept, it will stand alongside its ICE sibling and take on the likes of the EV versions of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Kia Carens, and future EVs from Honda, Volkswagen, Skoda, and, of course, the MG ZS EV. What do we know so far? Most of the elements seen in the cabin of the new Nexon EV, like the steering and AC controls, will also feature in the Curvv bit-for-bit. It is expected to be offered with multiple range options, from 400-500km, depending on the variant.

    Mahindra XUV.e8

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra’s second adapted BEV will be the XUV.e8, essentially an electric version of the XUV700 and it's expected to arrive in October of 2024. It will have the same measurements as the XUV700 (on which it's based) and is expected to offer a range of around 450km. The e8 will also get the XUV700’s cabin, feature list, and safety suite. This will be an important car for the automaker as it will be their last adapted electric before their entire family moves into the Born Electric age of cars.

    Tata Sierra EV

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The King of the Hill will finally revive one of its classic brand names but in the age of the BEV. Showcased in the concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo and then in a near-production guise at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Sierra EV will stand alongside the Harrier/Safari EV and is expected to share the latter’s features, powertrain, and probably cabin layout too. If you look behind the name and positioning, the Sierra EV is an evident sign of Tata’s confidence in BEVs and a two-pronged approach to mark its place in the segment.

    Maruti eVX

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Another electric car in India in 2024 will be from Maruti. A bit late to the game but here to fight nonetheless, the Maruti eVX will be the automaker’s first BEV and be produced for the world at their Gujarat plant. It will officially make its debut around the festival season with a launch in early 2025. It will have a 500km range and a cabin very similar to the current crop of premium Maruti cars on sale. The eVX is expected to be joined in the future by electric versions of the Jimny, Fronx, Baleno, and probably the Ertiga.

    Toyota Urban SUV concept

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti eVX will spawn a sister Toyota model which has been showcased in concept form as the Urban SUV concept. This vehicle has a top hat different from the eVX but will get the same 500km range, interior features, dimensions, and safety suite. It is expected to be priced higher than the eVX and could arrive in multiple range options.

    Kia EV9

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023, the Kia EV9 is based on the brand's E-GMP platform and offers a driving range of up to 541km on a single charge. Expected to be offered only in a single, top-spec variant, the three-row electric SUV is expected to hit the Indian shores in late 2024. Upon its launch, the Kia EV9 will lock horns with the BMW iX, and the upcoming Volvo EM90. 

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Gallery

