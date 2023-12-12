CarWale
    AD

    We Are Better As A Team Than As An Individual

    Authors Image

    Mobility Outlook Bureau

    245 Views
    We Are Better As A Team Than As An Individual

    Shradha Suri Marwah is the Chairperson & Managing Director of Subros Ltd., Not just a leader within her company, she is a prominent figure in the automotive sector, currently serving as the President of ACMA - the Automotive Components Manufacturers Association. During her academic journey, she found joy in the intricate realms of mathematics and statistics. However, she decided to embrace the broader landscape of economics, seamlessly blending business concepts into her academic repertoire.

    'I found my passion in economics and econometrics. These fields not only fascinated me but also provided a roadmap for creating systems and processes using the incredible power of Artificial Intelligence in small, impactful ways,' she says.

    In the early stages of her career, she applied her information technology and economics skills to craft predictive tools. But, as fate would have it, she faced a significant challenge when a plant caught fire in 2016. What sets her apart is the challenge itself and the speed and innovation with which she and her team turned the situation around.

    'In just 13 days, we resumed supplies to our customers, reaching an impressive 60% of their requirements within 30 days. We essentially resurrected the plant in a mere nine months,' she reveals. The key to their success? A revolutionary shift in the organisational structure. They disintegrated the traditional hierarchy, transforming it into nimble problem-solving teams where every member, including the invaluable support staff, played a crucial role.

    According to her, empowering people is not just a catchphrase; it's a fundamental belief. She considers the human element to be the biggest asset in any endeavour. In her eyes, success is a collective effort where everyone contributes and feels a sense of ownership. She declares that this is the decade of automotive, components, and mobility. She sees it as an exhilarating time, especially for women venturing into the manufacturing industry. According to her, the opportunities are boundless, and the timing couldn't be more perfect, she adds.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top electric cars in India in 2024: What to expect

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6th DEC
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th NOV
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Dec 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Hyundai Creta Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Stargazer
    Hyundai Stargazer

    Rs. 9.60 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Santa Fe
    Hyundai New Santa Fe

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • We Are Better As A Team Than As An Individual