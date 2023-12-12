We Are Better As A Team Than As An Individual

Shradha Suri Marwah is the Chairperson & Managing Director of Subros Ltd., Not just a leader within her company, she is a prominent figure in the automotive sector, currently serving as the President of ACMA - the Automotive Components Manufacturers Association. During her academic journey, she found joy in the intricate realms of mathematics and statistics. However, she decided to embrace the broader landscape of economics, seamlessly blending business concepts into her academic repertoire.

'I found my passion in economics and econometrics. These fields not only fascinated me but also provided a roadmap for creating systems and processes using the incredible power of Artificial Intelligence in small, impactful ways,' she says.

In the early stages of her career, she applied her information technology and economics skills to craft predictive tools. But, as fate would have it, she faced a significant challenge when a plant caught fire in 2016. What sets her apart is the challenge itself and the speed and innovation with which she and her team turned the situation around.

'In just 13 days, we resumed supplies to our customers, reaching an impressive 60% of their requirements within 30 days. We essentially resurrected the plant in a mere nine months,' she reveals. The key to their success? A revolutionary shift in the organisational structure. They disintegrated the traditional hierarchy, transforming it into nimble problem-solving teams where every member, including the invaluable support staff, played a crucial role.

According to her, empowering people is not just a catchphrase; it's a fundamental belief. She considers the human element to be the biggest asset in any endeavour. In her eyes, success is a collective effort where everyone contributes and feels a sense of ownership. She declares that this is the decade of automotive, components, and mobility. She sees it as an exhilarating time, especially for women venturing into the manufacturing industry. According to her, the opportunities are boundless, and the timing couldn't be more perfect, she adds.