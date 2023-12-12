Skoda announces measures for cyclone-affected customers in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh

Free Road Side Assistance pickup support even to customers who do not have RSA

Affected customers can contact 1800 209 4646 or 1800 102 6464

Following the unfortunate floods in Chennai and parts of Andhra Pradesh, Skoda Auto India has announced free Road Side Assistance pickup to affected customers. In an official statement, the automaker said its entire service network in the region has been activated to be on a high state of preparation to cater to the heavy inflow of vehicles expected.

This network will also offer priority service to affected customers in the region. Skoda Auto India has issued the necessary standardised repair guidelines across dealerships and has also deputed adequate manpower and spare parts. Customers can contact Skoda Roadside Assistance at 1800 209 4646 or 1800 102 6464 for prompt reach and response. The free RSA will be active till 31 December 2023.