    Citroen India to hike car prices from 1 January, 2024

    Citroen India to hike car prices from 1 January, 2024
    • Prices to be hiked by up to 3 per cent
    • Hike to be levied across the range

    Citroen India has announced that the brand will levy a price hike across its range from 1 January, 2023. The ex-showroom prices of all models will be increased by 2.5-3 per cent, depending on the model. Presently, the company retails Citroen C3, eC3, and C3 Aircross in the country.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    All new prices will be applicable from next month and the models can be purchased at the existing prices until 31 December, 2023. Citroen cars also attract discounts of up to 3.5 lakh in December 2023. Here is the detailed breakup.

    ModelsDiscounts
    Citroen C3Benefits of up to Rs. 99,000*
    Citroen C3 AircrossBenefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh*
    Citroen C5 AircrossBenefits of up to Rs. 3.5 lakh*

    The C3 is the brand’s entry-level hatchback and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine in two states of tune. This includes naturally aspirated and turbo petrol guises that produce 80bhp and 109bhp, respectively. Meanwhile, the C3 Aircross makes use of the latter powertrain and can be had with a five and seven-seat layout.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The C5 Aircross is the brand’s flagship SUV and makes use of a 2.0-litre diesel motor. It churns out 174bhp and 400Nm of peak torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

