    Maruti Suzuki registers 1,34,158 unit sales in November 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Suzuki registers 1,34,158 unit sales in November 2023
    • Cumulative sales stood at 1,64,439 units
    • Domestic car sales grew by 1.3 per cent Y-o-Y

    Maruti Suzuki has rolled out its sales report for November 2023. The automaker sold a total of 1,64,439 units in the previous month. This included domestic sales of 1,36,667 units and export of 22,950 units, whereas 4,822 units were sold to other OEMs.

    In the previous month, the manufacturer sold a total of 74,916 units of the Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Wagon R, and the Ciaz. Meanwhile, the sales numbers for the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6, and the Eeco stood at 59,242 units.

    Maruti Suzuki Front View

    In other news, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) surpassed the 3 million unit production milestone in the country. The organisation commenced its operations in February 2017 and has achieved this feat in six years and 11 months. Currently, this facility manufactures cars like the Baleno, Swift, Dzire, Fronx, and the Tour S, and has an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units.

